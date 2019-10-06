竹工藝空間化服務 | 竹籟文創

【竹籟文創】具備竹工藝全方位相關技術與經驗，和一般工作室不同，有上一代將近四十年的竹工教學經驗值，再結合返鄉二代過去在外將近二十年的「五星級旅館、私人飛機、精密工具機」的多元產業實務經驗，形成了融合「建築師、結構技師、設計師、竹編工藝師、竹管工藝師、竹結構工藝師、鐵件工藝師」的全方位團隊，無論是竹編、竹結構、竹材、竹林種植都有相當實作經驗。

同時也是臺灣首家在竹工藝採用「企業管理」方式的公司，不只解決竹工藝傳承問題，更提供了偏鄉「老中青」三代在地工作機會。竹材生長快速，固碳量比一般木材還要強，「孟宗竹」每年每公頃可固碳47.36公噸，一般林木約7.45到14.9公噸，整整多三到十倍！是相當符合未來環保訴求的材料！同時，臺灣竹工藝產業數十年前是可以養活一家大小的產業，但現在要重新找回榮景不容易，需要有外界市場的支持，才得以復興竹工藝產業發展！［竹籟文創］是台灣竹工藝界第一個得到建築業國際獎項的團隊，同時也是世界首創［竹裝置藝術租賃模式］的企業，不只能完成您的需求，更有「支持國產綠建材、鼓勵臺灣夕陽竹工產業延續、提供偏鄉工作機會」的多重善循環！

我們同時也是一支可以海外作戰的「天龍特攻隊」，不只外縣市，更期待世界各地如果需要竹子大型裝置藝術，或者竹建築、竹空間工藝施作、竹林造景、竹盆栽、竹建材、竹傢俱、竹棚架施工、竹工藝教學、童玩DIY，歡迎和我們聯絡！📞

我們不只是文創，更是許多的原創。

{The A-Team and professional hot check-in place creator in Bamboo Craft Industry.}

In traditional Taiwanese society, bamboo products has been the necessity of every family, whether baskets, bamboo chair, toys, all are made of bamboo, fast-growing, easy-get and made by hand.





Bamboo is fast growing and can be using for products in three years, no need to kill forest, low cost, and very eco-friendly, comparing with wood.





The founder of Bamboo-Lai Cultural & Creative has almost three decades bamboo industry experience, not only bamboo bred, but also with product development capabilities, and always shares his ability and ideas to everyone in this thirty years. In 1985, assist in planning Nantou County Bamboo Art Museum, Council for Cultural Affairs agreed to Taiwan's first specialty museum also created a wave of bamboo art in Taiwan. Also, he was the first designer and maker of main lantern lamp at Jiji Lantern Lamp Festival, Nantou County. Also promote the bamboo art for nearly a decade abroad, planted more than 300 hectares of bamboo, and bamboo seedling breeding thousands of hectares. And cultivated many domestic and foreign bamboo talent. Thank you for the long-term support, today, we start with brand new brand "Bamboo-Lai Cultural & Creative' , hopes to continue contributing to local bamboo industry.





We are not just a cultural creation, but also the original creator and pioneer.No matter where you are, we can operate in any country.If you need any assistance, please feel free to contact us!TEL:+886-49-2654991/+886-985-559432/+886-910-609177

EMAIL: bambooworldlaitw@gmail.com