Backspace Design Studio provide full service of residential and commercial interior design solutions including space planning, computer and 3D visual drawing. We, with a wide range of experience across the full spectrum of hospitality and retail design, able to focus on your needs in order "To Bring love, peace & joy to your home & workplace".
- 服務
- space planning
- computer and 3D visual drawing
- 服務區域
- Penang與Malaysia
- 地址
-
BLK 11-5-8 Tingkat Paya Terubong 2
11060 Penang, Malaysia
馬來西亞
+60-124680770