你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
Backspace Design Studio
室內設計師與裝修公司 Penang, Malaysia
概覽 0專案 (0) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (0)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料
新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • Backspace Design Studio
    Backspace Design Studio
    Backspace Design Studio
    +4
    點選後完成填寫
    Backspace Design Studio provide full service of residential and commercial interior design solutions including space planning, computer and 3D visual drawing. We, with a wide range of experience across the full spectrum of hospitality and retail design, able to focus on your needs in order "To Bring love, peace & joy to your home & workplace".
    服務
    • space planning
    • computer and 3D visual drawing
    服務區域
    Penang與Malaysia
    地址
    BLK 11-5-8 Tingkat Paya Terubong 2
    11060 Penang, Malaysia
    馬來西亞
    +60-124680770
      Add SEO element