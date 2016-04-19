你的瀏覽器已過期。

生活砌劃
室內建築師 Taiwan, Taoyuan City, 中壢
    • FRENCH COUNTRY, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    FRENCH COUNTRY, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    FRENCH COUNTRY, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    +15
    FRENCH COUNTRY
    INDOOR BALCONY, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    INDOOR BALCONY, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    INDOOR BALCONY, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    +15
    INDOOR BALCONY
    SUMMER, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    SUMMER, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    SUMMER, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    +11
    SUMMER
    GREY METAL, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    GREY METAL, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    GREY METAL, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    +15
    GREY METAL
    WHITE HOUSE I, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    WHITE HOUSE I, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    WHITE HOUSE I, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    +16
    WHITE HOUSE I
    NIGHT HOME II, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    NIGHT HOME II, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    NIGHT HOME II, 生活砌劃 生活砌劃
    +22
    NIGHT HOME II

    LIFE - INSPIRED | 空間設計

    生活砌劃

    Space shapes human behaviors while humans are the main roles in space. Styles works the same way. It all comes down to life when you pursue styles to the extreme.建築的內涵可由空間表現，但空間的主角還是生活其中的居者；專注於簡單而舒適溫暖的設計，希望透過材質、動線、比例的重組平衡，演繹情境、氛圍。


    TEL:03-2875501 / 0989337012

    建築、住宅 、商業空間、辦公空間設計規劃

    Services:Architect/Residential / Commercial space / Office /

    服務
    商業空間、生活住宅及中、小型建築設計
    服務區域
    Taiwan，Taoyuan City，與中壢
    地址
    致遠一路260號5F
    320 Taiwan, Taoyuan City, 中壢
    台灣
    +886-989337012 www.behance.net/build2stud5217
