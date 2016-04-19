LIFE - INSPIRED | 空間設計

生活砌劃

Space shapes human behaviors while humans are the main roles in space. Styles works the same way. It all comes down to life when you pursue styles to the extreme.建築的內涵可由空間表現，但空間的主角還是生活其中的居者；專注於簡單而舒適溫暖的設計，希望透過材質、動線、比例的重組平衡，演繹情境、氛圍。





TEL:03-2875501 / 0989337012

建築、住宅 、商業空間、辦公空間設計規劃

Services:Architect/Residential / Commercial space / Office /