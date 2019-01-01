晟角制作由『角』作為出發原點，取自於建築設計中『角材』的概念，是任何設計的最基礎元素及架構;而角也可進而衍生至角落之意，不論在室內何處都會產生其空間，就算是大的量體相對於更大的環境而言也是其角落，就如同個人房屋相對於整體社區也是其中一角．公司的宗旨就在於不論是多小的角落，多基本的材質，我們都能用最細心的態度去對待，藉此讓使用者能有更好的生活體驗．

“Start for the basic element” is the main idea of "GA Design".The name of "GA" comes from the idea of " Structural timbers" in Taiwanese ."GA" is the basic element , used for any architecture and interior design ,and it also means the "corner" . Each space has its own corners no matter how small or big it is.The idea encourages us to explore things off the normal path, do our best to make the customers experience a better life.















