承續對設計的執著，提供一種完整且細膩的服務；未來，南國將站出來帶領全球裝修技術。我們要改變傳統裝潢，希望引進智能技術讓裝潢、裝修更體貼人民的生活。

Along with the persistent in design, we offer a integrated and exquisite service. Southern Land will be leading the premier decoration technique in the future. We are going to change the traditional decoration technique skill and bring “home automation” to our lives.





南國特殊的文化，每位南國員工都會異口同聲的說：「信任是一切的基石」

南國不會辜負每個願意相信我們的客人，我們要對得起客人的每一分信任，盡我們的能力做到最好的服務。

At Southern Land, all our employees will speak out loud that “Trust is the cornerstone of any relationships.” We won’t let our customers down and we must do our best on each cases.





建立具有競爭力的團隊，邁向更高水準的裝修及設計品質，達到公司的目標。

南國更以進入大灣區以及台灣，為未來目標。希望能將智能技術帶入更多人的生活。

Establish a competitive team in order to reach the highest standard in decoration and design quality. Southern Land’s goal is to set up offices at GBA (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area) and Taiwan.